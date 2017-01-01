Turkey, Fast and Easy

Yield
8 servings plus leftovers (serving size: 6 ounces meat with skin removed)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 120 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 (8- to 10-pound) fresh or frozen turkey, thawed
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup water or stock, plus additional
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 295
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 51g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 132mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 294mg
  • Calcium per serving 44mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 500°.

Step 2

Rinse turkey; remove giblets, gizzard, and neck, and set aside.

Step 3

Place turkey on a rack in broiler pan; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add 1/2 cup water or stock to bottom of the pan along with turkey giblets, gizzard, neck, and any other trimmings. Place turkey in oven, legs-first.

Step 4

Roast at 500° for 20-30 minutes or until top of turkey begins to brown; reduce heat to 350°. Continue to roast, checking after 1 hour or so; to keep top from overbrowning, cover with aluminum foil. If bottom of pan dries out, add water or stock, 1/2 cup at a time. Turkey is done when an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest part of thigh measures 180°. If top is still not browned enough, remove foil and increase heat to 425° for last 20-30 minutes of cooking time.

Step 5

Remove turkey from oven. Transfer to platter and make Simple Sherry Gravy while turkey rests (let sit for 20 minutes before carving).

