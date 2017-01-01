Turkey, Fast and Easy

Place turkey on a rack in broiler pan; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add 1/2 cup water or stock to bottom of the pan along with turkey giblets, gizzard, neck, and any other trimmings. Place turkey in oven, legs-first.

Step 4

Roast at 500° for 20-30 minutes or until top of turkey begins to brown; reduce heat to 350°. Continue to roast, checking after 1 hour or so; to keep top from overbrowning, cover with aluminum foil. If bottom of pan dries out, add water or stock, 1/2 cup at a time. Turkey is done when an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest part of thigh measures 180°. If top is still not browned enough, remove foil and increase heat to 425° for last 20-30 minutes of cooking time.