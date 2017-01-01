Rustic Apple Crostata

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2 To prepare the crust, lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, cornmeal, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt in a food processor; pulse 4 times or until blended. Add butter; pulse 10 seconds or until mixture resembles coarse meal. With processor on, slowly pour ice water through the food chute, processing just until blended (do not allow the dough to form a ball).

Step 3 Press mixture gently into a 4-inch circle on plastic wrap; cover. Chill for 15 minutes. Slightly overlap 2 sheets of plastic wrap on a barely damp surface. Unwrap chilled dough, and place on plastic wrap. Cover dough with 2 additional sheets of overlapping plastic wrap. With a rolling pin, roll the dough into an 11-inch circle. Remove top sheets of plastic wrap; place dough, plastic-wrap side up, on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Remove plastic wrap.