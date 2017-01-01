Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Maple Butter

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 potato and about 1 tablespoon maple butter)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 60 minutes. If you don't have enough room in your oven for sweet potatoes while roasting the turkey, cook them in advance and reheat while the turkey is resting.

Ingredients

  • 8 small sweet potatoes
  • 1/4 stick unsalted butter
  • 1/3 cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 155
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 81mg
  • Calcium per serving 32mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

Wash potatoes, and push a thin-bladed knife into the center of each 2-3 times. Place in a foil-lined pan, and roast until tender (about 1 hour).

Step 3

Heat butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until melted. Add syrup, and cook until bubbly and sticky-looking. Keep warm.

Step 4

Split each potato (use a fork for a homier appearance), drizzle with maple butter, and sprinkle with salt.

