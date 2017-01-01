- Calories per serving 155
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 81mg
- Calcium per serving 32mg
Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Maple Butter
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 60 minutes. If you don't have enough room in your oven for sweet potatoes while roasting the turkey, cook them in advance and reheat while the turkey is resting.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450°.
Step 2
Wash potatoes, and push a thin-bladed knife into the center of each 2-3 times. Place in a foil-lined pan, and roast until tender (about 1 hour).
Step 3
Heat butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until melted. Add syrup, and cook until bubbly and sticky-looking. Keep warm.
Step 4
Split each potato (use a fork for a homier appearance), drizzle with maple butter, and sprinkle with salt.