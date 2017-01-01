Beginner's Indian Curry

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the mustard and cumin seeds. Cook 2 minutes or until seeds are fragrant, stirring frequently. Combine the tomato and oil in a small bowl; add to the seeds. Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Step 2 Stir in the turmeric, red chili, and salt. Cook, stirring, for another minute.

Step 3 Add chicken and cook for 1 minute. Stir in coconut milk; cover. Simmer over low heat 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.