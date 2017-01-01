- Calories per serving 219
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 71mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 145mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Beginner's Indian Curry
Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
This is a mild curry. To make it spicier, increase the ground red chili. You'll find all these spices at your local grocer or online at www.namaste.com.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the mustard and cumin seeds. Cook 2 minutes or until seeds are fragrant, stirring frequently. Combine the tomato and oil in a small bowl; add to the seeds. Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.
Step 2
Stir in the turmeric, red chili, and salt. Cook, stirring, for another minute.
Step 3
Add chicken and cook for 1 minute. Stir in coconut milk; cover. Simmer over low heat 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
Step 4
Serve hot, spooned over warm basmati rice.