Spinach-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Photo: James Carrier; Styling: Shaz Arasnia
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 breast)
March 2016

These spinach-stuffed chicken breasts make an easy weeknight recipe or an impressive dinner for guests. Serve with brown rice and green beans to round out the meal.

Spinach, like other leafy green vegetables, is a great source of heart-healthy folate. Folate is especially important during the early months of pregnancy.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup thinly sliced leek (about 1 large)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced (about 1 teaspoon)
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry
  • 4 medium (about 5 ounces each) skinless, boneless chicken breasts, trimmed of excess fat
  • 3 ounces bottled roasted red bell peppers (about 1 1/4 peppers), divided
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 301
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 33g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 81mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 673mg
  • Calcium per serving 163mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350º.

Step 2

Heat olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add leek, garlic, oregano, salt, crushed red pepper, and black pepper; cook and stir until leek is soft (about 5 minutes). Remove from heat and add the spinach, stirring to combine; set spinach mixture aside.

Step 3

Cut the chicken breasts in half horizontally using a sharp knife. Place bottom halves of breasts in a 9- x 9-inch baking dish, setting top halves aside. Divide spinach filling evenly among breasts; top each portion with one-fourth of roasted red peppers, and replace the top halves of breasts.

Step 4

Brush the top half of each chicken breast with melted butter; sprinkle with breadcrumbs, and spray lightly with cooking spray. Add wine to baking dish (avoiding the breadcrumbs), and bake for 40 minutes or until the chicken is completely cooked.

Step 5

Remove chicken from oven; let rest for 5 minutes before serving. To serve, cut each breast into 3 or 4 slices on the diagonal to expose the stuffing, or simply leave each portion whole.

