- Calories per serving 370
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 34g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 76mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 640mg
- Calcium per serving 89mg
Tangy BBQ Sandwich
Photo: James Carrier; Styling: Shaz Arasnia
Instead of serving with a hamburger bun or kaiser roll, serve with a multi-grain bun, which is a good source of fiber. Fiber helps to aid digestion.
How to Make It
Step 1
Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and sprinkle with salt; cook, stirring frequently, until soft (about 7-9 minutes). Add vinegar, barbecue sauce, and 1/2 cup water; simmer 5 minutes. Add turkey to sauce mixture, and stir until thoroughly heated (about 3-5 minutes). Add pepper, taste, and season with additional salt, if needed.
Step 2
Arrange turkey evenly on bottom halves of buns; top each portion with additional sauce. Cover with bun tops; serve with pickles and hot sauce, if desired.