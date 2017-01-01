Tangy BBQ Sandwich

Step 1

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and sprinkle with salt; cook, stirring frequently, until soft (about 7-9 minutes). Add vinegar, barbecue sauce, and 1/2 cup water; simmer 5 minutes. Add turkey to sauce mixture, and stir until thoroughly heated (about 3-5 minutes). Add pepper, taste, and season with additional salt, if needed.