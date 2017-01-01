Thai Curry Turkey

Photo: James Carrier; Styling: Shaz Arasnia
25 Mins
19 Mins
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup turkey mixture and about 1 1/4 cups rice)
Jean Galton
March 2016

  • 2 cups uncooked jasmine rice
  • 3 cups water
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 cup light coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth or water
  • 1 teaspoon green curry paste
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce, plus more for serving
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups cubed peeled butternut squash (or leftover sweet potato)
  • 2 cups chopped cooked turkey breast
  • 3/4 cup frozen green peas
  • 1/4 cup cilantro sprigs
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper strips
  • Lime wedges, for serving

  • Calories per serving 382
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 53mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 649mg
  • Calcium per serving 53mg

Combine rice, 3 cups water, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, covered, 15-20 minutes or until all the water has been absorbed. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 10 minutes. Fluff rice with a fork before serving.

While rice cooks, combine coconut milk, broth, 1/4 teaspoon salt, curry paste, fish sauce, and brown sugar; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 2 minutes. Stir in squash, turkey, and peas; simmer 2-3 additional minutes or until turkey and squash are heated through. Transfer to a serving dish; garnish with cilantro and red pepper strips, and serve over rice, with additional fish sauce and lime wedges.

