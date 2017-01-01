Thai Curry Turkey

Combine rice, 3 cups water, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, covered, 15-20 minutes or until all the water has been absorbed. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 10 minutes. Fluff rice with a fork before serving.

Step 2

While rice cooks, combine coconut milk, broth, 1/4 teaspoon salt, curry paste, fish sauce, and brown sugar; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 2 minutes. Stir in squash, turkey, and peas; simmer 2-3 additional minutes or until turkey and squash are heated through. Transfer to a serving dish; garnish with cilantro and red pepper strips, and serve over rice, with additional fish sauce and lime wedges.