Squash and Roasted-Garlic Risotto

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2 Cut squash in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membrane. Place halves, cut sides down, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. With a chef's knife, slice off top 1/4 inch of garlic heads; place on a 4- x 4-inch sheet of aluminum foil. Drizzle with oil and secure foil edges around heads; place on baking sheet with squash. Bake at 375° for 50 minutes or until squash is tender. Cool. Scoop squash out of shell, transfer to bowl, add garlic; mash together with fork. Set aside.

Step 3 Bring broth and water to a simmer in a large saucepan. Keep warm over low heat.

Step 4 Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, until hot. Melt butter in pan. Add onion; sauté 4 minutes or until lightly browned.