- Calories per serving 289
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 345mg
- Calcium per serving 144mg
Squash and Roasted-Garlic Risotto
This Italian rice dish recipe is packed with flavor from the squash, roasted garlic, and fresh Parmesan cheese. Risotto is a delicious side dish for any weeknight meal or holiday gathering.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Cut squash in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membrane. Place halves, cut sides down, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. With a chef's knife, slice off top 1/4 inch of garlic heads; place on a 4- x 4-inch sheet of aluminum foil. Drizzle with oil and secure foil edges around heads; place on baking sheet with squash. Bake at 375° for 50 minutes or until squash is tender. Cool. Scoop squash out of shell, transfer to bowl, add garlic; mash together with fork. Set aside.
Bring broth and water to a simmer in a large saucepan. Keep warm over low heat.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, until hot. Melt butter in pan. Add onion; sauté 4 minutes or until lightly browned.
Reduce heat to medium. Add rice; sauté 1 minute. Stir in wine and 1/2 cup broth mixture; cook until liquid is nearly absorbed, stirring constantly. Add remaining broth, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly until each portion is absorbed before adding the next (about 30 minutes or until all broth has been absorbed and rice is tender). Stir in squash mixture, cheese, sage, pepper, and salt. Serve immediately.