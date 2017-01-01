Spaghetti Squash With Chicken, Broccoli, and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour 32 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Jerry Gulley II
March 2016

The squash in this recipe has to bake for an hour and a half, but don't let that stop you! Preparing this healthy dish is simple and worth the wait.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 spaghetti squash (about 3 1/4 pounds)
  • 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, packed without oil
  • 1 cup hot water
  • 2 cups small broccoli florets
  • 2 cooked chicken breasts, cut into thin strips
  • 1/2 cup tomato sauce
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced (about 2 teaspoons)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 233
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 37mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 493mg
  • Calcium per serving 110mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Pierce spaghetti squash 7 or 8 times with a fork. Place on a baking sheet; bake at 375° for 1 1/2 hours or until tender. Cool. Cut squash in half lengthwise; discard seeds. Scrape inside of squash with a fork to remove spaghetti-like strands. Keep warm.

Step 3

While squash bakes, combine sun-dried tomatoes and 1 cup hot water in a bowl. Let stand 30 minutes or until soft. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup liquid. Chop the tomatoes.

Step 4

Steam broccoli, covered, for 2 minutes or until crisp-tender. Rinse broccoli with cold water; drain and set aside.

Step 5

Combine squash, tomatoes, broccoli, and remaining ingredients; toss gently.

