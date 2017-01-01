- Calories per serving 233
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 37mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 493mg
- Calcium per serving 110mg
Spaghetti Squash With Chicken, Broccoli, and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
The squash in this recipe has to bake for an hour and a half, but don't let that stop you! Preparing this healthy dish is simple and worth the wait.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Pierce spaghetti squash 7 or 8 times with a fork. Place on a baking sheet; bake at 375° for 1 1/2 hours or until tender. Cool. Cut squash in half lengthwise; discard seeds. Scrape inside of squash with a fork to remove spaghetti-like strands. Keep warm.
While squash bakes, combine sun-dried tomatoes and 1 cup hot water in a bowl. Let stand 30 minutes or until soft. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup liquid. Chop the tomatoes.
Steam broccoli, covered, for 2 minutes or until crisp-tender. Rinse broccoli with cold water; drain and set aside.
Combine squash, tomatoes, broccoli, and remaining ingredients; toss gently.