- Calories per serving 172
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 8%
- Fat per serving 1.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 4.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34.9g
- Fiber per serving 1.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 1.8mg
- Sodium per serving 165mg
- Calcium per serving 27mg
Cinnamon-Raisin Bread
Our users rave about this delicious breakfast bread. Serve it with your favorite jam or simply toasted on its own.
One delicious slice boasts almost double the calcium, double the protein, and triple the iron found in a store-bought swirl. Cinnamon, as well as other spices, can also boost health without adding calories.
How to Make It
Place raisins in a small bowl, and cover with very hot tap water. Let stand 10 minutes; drain well.
Heat milk over low heat in a small, heavy saucepan to between 100° and 110°; remove from heat. Combine warm milk, brown sugar, and yeast in a large bowl, stirring until yeast dissolves. Let stand 5 minutes.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine 4 cups flour, salt, and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon.
Add egg substitute and 1 tablespoon butter to milk mixture; stir well with a whisk until combined. Add to flour mixture; stir until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands. Lightly coat dough with cooking spray; cover and let stand 10 minutes. Knead in raisins.
Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 1 hour or until doubled in size. (Gently press two fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.) Punch dough down; cover and let rest 5 minutes.
Brush a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with 1 tablespoon butter.
Roll dough into a 14 x 7-inch rectangle on a lightly floured surface; lightly coat surface of dough with cooking spray. Combine 1/4 cup granulated sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle sugar mixture evenly over dough; lightly recoat with cooking spray. Cover dough with plastic wrap; press to help sugar mixture adhere. Remove and discard plastic wrap. Roll up rectangle tightly, starting with a short edge, pressing firmly to eliminate air pockets; pinch seam and ends to seal. Place roll, seam side down, into prepared pan. Cover and let rise 40 minutes or until doubled in size.
Preheat oven to 350°.
Uncover loaf; carefully remove exposed raisins, and gently brush dough with egg white. Bake at 350° for 50 minutes or until loaf is browned on bottom and sounds hollow when tapped. Remove from pan; cool on wire rack.