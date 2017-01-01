Bagels

Yield
10 servings (serving size: 1 bagel)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

One whiff of these made-from-scratch bagels and you’ll never want to go back to store-bought versions again. A quick dunk in boiling water yields a chewy exterior, while brown ale added to both the dough and the boiling liquid gives these bagels a delicious and unique flavor. The sesame and poppy seeds sprinkled on top add fiber and a tasty crunch. Enjoy with scrambled egg whites and fresh fruit for a satisfying breakfast that’s low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) can brown beer (such as Newcastle Brown Ale), divided
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 package dry yeast (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 1 large egg white, lightly beaten
  • 4 1/2 cups bread flour, divided (about 21 1/2 ounces)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon stone-ground yellow cornmeal
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
  • 1 teaspoon poppy seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 211
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
  • Fat per serving 3.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40.8g
  • Fiber per serving 1.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 2.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 357mg
  • Calcium per serving 11mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 1/2 cup beer and 1 cup water over low heat in a small, heavy saucepan to between 100° and 110°. Combine beer mixture and yeast in a large bowl, stirring until yeast dissolves. Let stand 5 minutes. Stir in egg white.

Step 2

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 4 1/4 cups flour and salt to beer mixture; stir until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel sticky).

Step 3

Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 1 hour and 15 minutes or until doubled in size. (Gently press two fingers into dough. If an indentation remains, the dough has risen enough.) Punch dough down; cover and let rest 5 minutes.

Step 4

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide dough into 10 equal portions. Working with one portion at a time (cover remaining dough to prevent drying), shape each portion into a ball. Make a hole in the center of each ball using your index finger. Using fingers of both hands, gently pull dough away from center to make a 1 1/2-inch hole. Place bagels on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray.

Step 5

Lightly coat bagels with cooking spray; cover with plastic wrap. Let rise 10 minutes (bagels will rise only slightly).

Step 6

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 7

Combine remaining beer, 4 cups water, and sugar in a Dutch oven. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer. Gently lower 1 bagel into simmering beer mixture. Cook 30 seconds. Turn bagel with a slotted spoon; cook an additional 30 seconds. Transfer bagel to a wire rack lightly coated with cooking spray. Repeat procedure with remaining bagels.

Step 8

Place bagels on a baking sheet sprinkled with cornmeal. Combine 1 teaspoon water and egg yolk in a small bowl; stir with a fork until blended. Brush bagels with yolk mixture; sprinkle with sesame and poppy seeds.

Step 9

Bake at 400° for 17 minutes or until golden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

