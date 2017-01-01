Baguette

Yield
2 loaves, 12 servings per loaf (serving size: 1 slice)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

Bake warm, crusty French baguettes at home with this easy bread recipe.

Dress up your homemade baguette with jam, reduced-fat peanut butter, olive oil or SmartBalance, for a nutritious breakfast or side.

Ingredients

  • 1 package dry yeast (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 1 1/4 cups warm water (100° to 110°)
  • 3 cups bread flour, divided (about 14 1/4 ounces)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 teaspoon cornmeal

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 53
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 3%
  • Fat per serving 0.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 2.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11.2g
  • Fiber per serving 0.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 97mg
  • Calcium per serving 1mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Dissolve yeast in warm water in a large bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 2 3/4 cups flour to yeast mixture; stir until a soft dough forms. Cover and let stand 15 minutes. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; sprinkle evenly with salt. Knead until the salt is incorporated and the dough is smooth and elastic (about 6 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel slightly sticky).

Step 2

Place dough in large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in warm place (85°), 40 minutes or until doubled in size. (Gently press two fingers into dough. If an indentation remains, the dough has risen enough.) Punch dough down; cover and let rest 5 minutes. Divide in half. Working with 1 portion at a time (cover remaining dough to prevent drying), roll each portion on a floured surface into 12-inch rope, slightly tapered at ends. Place ropes on large baking sheet sprinkled with cornmeal. Lightly coat dough with cooking spray, and cover; let rise 20 minutes or until doubled in size.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 4

Uncover the dough. Cut 3 (1/4-inch-deep) diagonal slits across top of each loaf. Bake at 450° for 20 minutes or until browned on bottom and sounds hollow when tapped.

