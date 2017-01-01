- Calories per serving 93
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 68mg
- Calcium per serving 13mg
Tangerine-Glazed Pumpkin Cookies
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°, and spray 2 large baking sheets with cooking spray.
Step 2
For cookies: Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, five-spice powder, and salt in a medium bowl.
Step 3
Beat sugar, butter, and zest with an electric mixer on medium speed in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in pumpkin, egg, and vanilla until blended. Reduce speed to low, and beat in the flour mixture just until blended.
Step 4
Drop cookie dough by rounded teaspoonfuls onto baking sheets. Bake for 12 minutes, or until cookies are lightly browned. Cool 10 minutes on cooling racks.
Step 5
For glaze: Whisk together all in-gredients in a large bowl until sugar is dissolved. Drizzle glaze evenly over cookies. Let cool until glaze is set.