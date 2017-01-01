Roasted Chicken With Potatoes, Carrots, and Turnips

Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour 30 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 55 Mins
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup vegetable mixture and 4 to 6 ounces of chicken, skin removed)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Pair chicken with roasted root vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and turnips for a hearty winter meal.

Ingredients

  • 2 (3 1/2-pound) whole chickens (raw, with skin)
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 small shallots, halved, peeled, and separated
  • 16 small red potatoes (1 1/4 pounds)
  • 6 carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch lengths
  • 2 small turnips, peeled and each cut into 8 wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 414
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 46g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 135mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 353mg
  • Calcium per serving 55mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400º.

Step 2

Truss chickens: Tuck wings under the chicken, tie drumsticks together with kitchen string; tie another string around the back end of the chicken, securing the wings and thighs. Rub each chicken with 1 tablespoon olive oil, half the lemon zest, and half the thyme. Season each chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper, and place them in a large roasting pan. Toss the shallots, potatoes, carrots, and turnips with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a large bowl; add to the roasting pan.

Step 3

Roast for 30 minutes, brush both chickens with juices in pan, and stir vegetables. Continue roasting, stirring, and brushing every 15 minutes, for 1 hour longer, or until juices of thigh run clear when pierced with a paring knife, and vegetables are tender.

Step 4

Remove the chickens from roasting pan, and let stand for 10 minutes before carving. Toss vegetables with pan juices. Drain excess juice.

Step 5

Carve the chickens, arrange on a platter with vegetables, and serve hot.

