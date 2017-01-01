Broccoli With Parmesan Crumbs

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook broccoli in a large pot of boiling salted water for 4 minutes, until bright green and crisp-tender. Drain in a colander, return to pot, cover, and keep warm.

Step 2 Meanwhile, heat olive oil, garlic, salt, and red pepper in a large skillet over medium-high heat, 1 minute, until garlic begins to sizzle. Stir in breadcrumbs, increase the heat to medium, and cook, stirring frequently, for 2 1/2 minutes, until crumbs are lightly toasted.