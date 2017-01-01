Broccoli With Parmesan Crumbs

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Total Time
12 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 7 1/2 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups coarsely chopped broccoli florets (about 1 bunch)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/4 cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 101
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 215mg
  • Calcium per serving 103mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook broccoli in a large pot of boiling salted water for 4 minutes, until bright green and crisp-tender. Drain in a colander, return to pot, cover, and keep warm.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat olive oil, garlic, salt, and red pepper in a large skillet over medium-high heat, 1 minute, until garlic begins to sizzle. Stir in breadcrumbs, increase the heat to medium, and cook, stirring frequently, for 2 1/2 minutes, until crumbs are lightly toasted.

Step 3

Transfer the broccoli to a serving bowl, add the crumb mixture and Parmesan, and toss until the broccoli is evenly coated. Serve hot.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up