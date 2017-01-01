- Calories per serving 101
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 215mg
- Calcium per serving 103mg
Broccoli With Parmesan Crumbs
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 7 1/2 minutes
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook broccoli in a large pot of boiling salted water for 4 minutes, until bright green and crisp-tender. Drain in a colander, return to pot, cover, and keep warm.
Step 2
Meanwhile, heat olive oil, garlic, salt, and red pepper in a large skillet over medium-high heat, 1 minute, until garlic begins to sizzle. Stir in breadcrumbs, increase the heat to medium, and cook, stirring frequently, for 2 1/2 minutes, until crumbs are lightly toasted.
Step 3
Transfer the broccoli to a serving bowl, add the crumb mixture and Parmesan, and toss until the broccoli is evenly coated. Serve hot.