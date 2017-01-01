Green and White Pasta Salad

Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Total Time
22 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 1 1/4 cups)
Jean Kressy
March 2016

Use your food processor to make the easy, seven-ingredient sauce in this creamy pasta recipe.

Give your perfect picnic pasta salad a fiber boost by using whole wheat pasta. Fiber helps aid in digestion and keeps you feeling fuller longer.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup fat-free cottage cheese
  • 1/3 cup fat-free sour cream
  • 3 tablespoons commercial pesto
  • 3 tablespoons hot water
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1 cup snow peas, trimmed and thinly cut crosswise (4 cuts per pod)
  • 1 1/2 cups (4 ounces) uncooked farfalle (bow tie pasta)
  • 3/4 cup frozen peas, thawed
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 203
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 305mg
  • Calcium per serving 84mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place the first 7 ingredients (through pepper) in a food processor; process until smooth.

Step 2

Place snow peas in a colander, and set colander in sink. Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat (about 12 minutes). Drain over snow peas; rinse under cold water, and drain well. Combine pasta, snow peas, frozen peas, and pesto mixture in a large bowl, and toss to coat. Sprinkle with parsley.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up