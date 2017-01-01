- Calories per serving 328
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 49mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 660mg
- Calcium per serving 94mg
Chicken Salad Sandwiches With Pesto
Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Make a chicken salad sandwich more interesting by coating the bread with a mixture of mayonnaise and pesto and adding fresh cucumber slices, grape tomatoes, and alfalfa sprouts.
How to Make It
Combine first 5 ingredients (through black pepper) in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Combine chicken, cucumber, tomatoes, and mayonnaise mixture in a large bowl; mix gently. Spread chicken mixture over 4 bread slices; top with sprouts and remaining bread.