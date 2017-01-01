Pesto Pizza With Sliced Tomatoes

Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1/4 of pizza)
Jean Kressy
March 2016

Spice up a traditional cheese pizza with pesto for real Italian flavor. In addition to tomato sauce, raw tomatoes are a great source of the antioxidant lycopene. Get more out of your favorite pizza by adding a few more nutritional toppings.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 (10-ounce) pizza crust (such as Boboli)
  • 3 tablespoons commercial pesto
  • 1 3/4 cups (1/4-inch-thick) slices plum tomato
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 320
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 650mg
  • Calcium per serving 231mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

Place pizza crust on a baking pan and spread pesto on top in a thin layer (may be some bare spots), leaving about a 1-inch border. Arrange tomato slices in a single layer on top, and sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 450° for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown.

