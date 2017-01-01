Herbed Pork Tenderloin With Apples and Cider Sauce

Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
28 Mins
Total Time
43 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 3 ounces meat, about 3/4 cup apple mixture, and about 4 tablespoons sauce)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 28 minutes; Stand: 5 minutes

Careful trimming cuts unhealthy saturated fat from the pork. Apples are a great ingredient because they're rich in fiber and help satisfy that sweet tooth.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 (1-pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed
  • 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 cups thinly sliced leek
  • 2 cups sliced Granny Smith apple
  • 2 cups sliced Rome apple
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 teaspoon all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup apple cider
  • 2 tablespoons whipping cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 308
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 272mg
  • Calcium per serving 53mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Combine salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, thyme, and garlic in a small bowl. Rub spice mixture over pork. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork; cook 5 minutes, browning on all sides. Remove from pan. Place pork on a sheet pan. Bake 14 minutes or until pork registers 160°. Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes.

Step 3

Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil in pan over medium-high heat. Add leek, apples, salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook 6 minutes or until soft and lightly browned, stirring frequently.

Step 4

Combine water and flour in a small bowl; set aside. Remove apple mixture from pan; keep warm. Add 3/4 cup cider to pan, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Bring to a boil. Cook 2 minutes or until reduced to 1/2 cup. Add flour mixture to reduced cider, stirring with a whisk. Simmer 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in whipping cream.

Step 5

Slice pork thinly. Divide apple mixture evenly among 4 plates; serve pork alongside. Spoon sauce over pork and apples.

Step 6

Andrea's wine pick: Barrel-fermented California Chardonnay has plenty of apple notes to echo the sauce and enough body to stand up to the pork. Try St. Francis, Sonoma 2002, $

