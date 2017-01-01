- Calories per serving 306
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 297mg
- Calcium per serving 293mg
Acorn Squash and Kale Over Penne
Serve nutrient-rich acorn squash and kale over budget-friendly penne pasta for a quick, easy, and healthy supper that won't break the bank.
A tasty way to get beta-carotene-rich squash and kale into your diet. Try it with whole-wheat penne for extra fiber.
How to Make It
Place squash in a casserole dish with 1/4 cup water. Cover with plastic wrap. Microwave 7 minutes on HIGH or until tender.
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add kale and broth; cover. Cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Uncover; cook 1 minute. Stir in the salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Stir in squash and pasta, tossing gently. Sprinkle with cheese.
Andrea's wine pick: The white Sémillon grape's opulent fruit tinged with earthiness picks up both the sweetness of acorn squash and the kick of kale. Look for Peter Lehmann Sémillon, Australia 2001, $