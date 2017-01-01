Acorn Squash and Kale Over Penne

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Total Time
27 Mins
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 2 cups pasta mixture and about 4 teaspoons cheese)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Serve nutrient-rich acorn squash and kale over budget-friendly penne pasta for a quick, easy, and healthy supper that won't break the bank. 

A tasty way to get beta-carotene-rich squash and kale into your diet. Try it with whole-wheat penne for extra fiber.

Ingredients

  • 6 cups (1-inch) cubed peeled acorn squash (about 2 medium squash)
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 8 cups (about 5 ounces) coarsely chopped trimmed kale
  • 1 cup organic vegetable broth
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • 4 cups hot cooked penne
  • 2/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 306
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 297mg
  • Calcium per serving 293mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place squash in a casserole dish with 1/4 cup water. Cover with plastic wrap. Microwave 7 minutes on HIGH or until tender.

Step 2

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add kale and broth; cover. Cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Uncover; cook 1 minute. Stir in the salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Stir in squash and pasta, tossing gently. Sprinkle with cheese.

Step 3

Andrea's wine pick: The white Sémillon grape's opulent fruit tinged with earthiness picks up both the sweetness of acorn squash and the kick of kale. Look for Peter Lehmann Sémillon, Australia 2001, $

