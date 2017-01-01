- Calories per serving 533
- Fat per serving 25g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 33g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 573mg
- Calcium per serving 303mg
Harissa-Spiced Israeli Couscous
To make this dish flexitarian, replace tempeh with 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined, with tails intact. Prep: 25 minutes; For tempeh: Cook 37 minutes. For shrimp: Chill 30 minutes; Cook 28 minutes.
How to Make It
For the marinade, combine all marinade ingredients in a medium bowl, and whisk.
2a. For the tempeh, add 1 1/4 cups water to marinade. Arrange the tempeh in one layer in a large non-stick skillet. Pour marinade over tempeh. Bring to a simmer over high heat. Cover; simmer 15 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed. Set aside; keep warm.
2b. To use shrimp: Transfer marinade to a large zip-top plastic bag. Add shrimp; seal and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes. Remove shrimp from bag, and discard marinade. Place shrimp on grill rack or broiler pan coated with cooking spray; cook 3 minutes on each side or until done. Set aside; keep warm.
For the couscous, melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add the couscous; sauté 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, for 12 minutes or until couscous is tender. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
For the tomatoes, combine tomatoes, oil, garlic, and pepper flakes in a large nonstick skillet over high heat; sauté 3 minutes or until tomatoes soften and begin to pop. Stir in herbs; sauté 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Divide the couscous among 4 wide soup bowls. Spoon tomatoes around couscous; top with tempeh or shrimp. Sprinkle with cilantro and Parmesan, if desired.
Nutritional analysis with shrimp: Calories 472 (40% from fat); Fat 21g (sat 7g, mono 11g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 192mg; Protein 32g; Carbohydrate 39g; Sugars 6g; Fiber 4g; Iron 4mg; Sodium 729mg; Calcium 192mg