Harissa-Spiced Israeli Couscous

How to Make It

Step 1 For the marinade, combine all marinade ingredients in a medium bowl, and whisk.

Step 2 2a. For the tempeh, add 1 1/4 cups water to marinade. Arrange the tempeh in one layer in a large non-stick skillet. Pour marinade over tempeh. Bring to a simmer over high heat. Cover; simmer 15 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed. Set aside; keep warm.

Step 3 2b. To use shrimp: Transfer marinade to a large zip-top plastic bag. Add shrimp; seal and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes. Remove shrimp from bag, and discard marinade. Place shrimp on grill rack or broiler pan coated with cooking spray; cook 3 minutes on each side or until done. Set aside; keep warm.

Step 4 For the couscous, melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add the couscous; sauté 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, for 12 minutes or until couscous is tender. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Step 5 For the tomatoes, combine tomatoes, oil, garlic, and pepper flakes in a large nonstick skillet over high heat; sauté 3 minutes or until tomatoes soften and begin to pop. Stir in herbs; sauté 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 6 Divide the couscous among 4 wide soup bowls. Spoon tomatoes around couscous; top with tempeh or shrimp. Sprinkle with cilantro and Parmesan, if desired.