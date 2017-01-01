Spicy Black Bean Burritos

How to Make It

Step 1 For the salsa, combine all of the salsa ingredients in a medium bowl; refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 2 For the burritos, combine rice, beans, onion, garlic, and cumin in a medium bowl. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt; set aside.

Step 3 3a. For the tofu, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add tofu; cook 5 minutes or until heated through, turning once.

Step 4 3b. To use chicken: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken, and sauté 6 minutes on each side or until done. Cut chicken into into 1/4-inch strips.

Step 5 Spread 1/4 cup of rice over the bottom half of a tortilla, leaving a 1-inch border. Top rice mixture with 1/4 of the tofu or chicken, 2 tablespoons salsa, 1/2 cup shredded lettuce, and 2 tablespoons of sour cream; roll up. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Slice each burrito in half, and serve.