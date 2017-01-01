Spicy Black Bean Burritos

Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1/2 burrito)
Peter Berley
March 2016

To make this recipe flexitarian, replace the smoked tofu with 4 (4-ounce) skinless boneless chicken breast halves. Prep: 40 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes for tofu, 12 minutes for chicken.

Ingredients

  • Salsa:
  • 5 to 6 ripe chopped seeded plum tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 cup chopped red onion
  • 1 chipotle chile in adobo sauce, finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about 2 limes)
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt or kosher salt
  • Burritos:
  • 1 cup hot cooked white rice
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Tofu:
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 (8-ounce) packages extra-firm smoked tofu, cut into 1/4-inch strips
  • 4 (8-inch) whole wheat tortillas
  • 2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 355
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 367mg
  • Calcium per serving 175mg

How to Make It

Step 1

For the salsa, combine all of the salsa ingredients in a medium bowl; refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 2

For the burritos, combine rice, beans, onion, garlic, and cumin in a medium bowl. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt; set aside.

Step 3

3a. For the tofu, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add tofu; cook 5 minutes or until heated through, turning once.

Step 4

3b. To use chicken: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken, and sauté 6 minutes on each side or until done. Cut chicken into into 1/4-inch strips.

Step 5

Spread 1/4 cup of rice over the bottom half of a tortilla, leaving a 1-inch border. Top rice mixture with 1/4 of the tofu or chicken, 2 tablespoons salsa, 1/2 cup shredded lettuce, and 2 tablespoons of sour cream; roll up. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Slice each burrito in half, and serve.

Step 6

Nutritional analysis with chicken: Calories 366 (37% from fat); Fat 15g (sat 5g, mono 6g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 51mg; Protein 19g; Carbohydrate 37g; Sugars 5g; Fiber 5g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 394mg; Calcium 109mg

