Asian Noodles in Broth

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook noodles according to package directions, about 8 to 10 minutes, omitting salt and fat. Drain and divide among 4 large serving bowls.

Step 2 Combine water, soy sauce, mirin, vinegar, and ginger in a small saucepan over medium heat; bring to a simmer. Add tofu or steak; simmer 4 minutes or until cooked through.

Step 3 Divide lettuce, radish, carrot, and green onions among the bowls. Ladle hot broth and tofu or steak over noodles.

Step 4 Drizzle each serving with a few drops of hot sauce and sesame oil, if desired.