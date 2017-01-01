- Calories per serving 312
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 40mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 336mg
- Calcium per serving 41mg
Thai-Style Chicken Roll-Ups
Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
A snap to prepare: Try using whole wheat tortillas for even more flavor and fiber. Prep: 10 minutes.
Reduced-fat peanut better has less than half the fat as traditional peanut butter. Whole wheat tortillas provide more fiber than regular tortillas, and they will keep you feeling fuller longer.
How to Make It
Combine first 6 ingredients (through black pepper) in a medium bowl; stir until smooth. Spread 1 1/2 tablespoons peanut butter mixture over one side of each tortilla; top each with 1/3 cup chicken, 1/4 cup bean sprouts, 1/4 cup bell pepper, and 1 tablespoon each carrot, green onions, and cilantro. Roll up.