Greens With Spicy Peanut Sauce

Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
2 Mins
Total Time
7 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Skip the standard wilted spinach recipe and make one that pops with the flavor of an Asian-inspired sauce.

Peanuts are high in monounsaturated fat, but choosing reduced-fat peanut butter will cut back on fat significantly; reduced-fat peanut butter less than half the fat.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 (10-ounce) package prewashed spinach

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 103
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 276mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Combine first 6 ingredients (through pepper) in a Dutch oven; cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly until smooth. Stir in spinach; cook 45 seconds or until spinach lightly wilts, stirring constantly. Serve immediately.

