- Calories per serving 103
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 276mg
- Calcium per serving 77mg
Greens With Spicy Peanut Sauce
Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Skip the standard wilted spinach recipe and make one that pops with the flavor of an Asian-inspired sauce.
Peanuts are high in monounsaturated fat, but choosing reduced-fat peanut butter will cut back on fat significantly; reduced-fat peanut butter less than half the fat.
How to Make It
Combine first 6 ingredients (through pepper) in a Dutch oven; cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly until smooth. Stir in spinach; cook 45 seconds or until spinach lightly wilts, stirring constantly. Serve immediately.