- Calories per serving 258
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 32g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 78mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 530mg
- Calcium per serving 72mg
Harvest Chicken With Vegetables
This delicious one-dish meal is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner. We love the sauce so much that you might want to add instant rice on the side to catch any extra juices.
Instead of frying the chicken, baking will keep it moist and tender without the added fat. Mixtures and sauces like this one are filled with vegetables, so you get your veggie intake without even realizing it.
How to Make It
Combine first 5 ingredients (through black pepper) in a large bowl and set aside. Coat chicken with breadcrumbs.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook 2 minutes per side or until golden brown. Remove to a plate. Add squash, onion, and bell pepper to pan; reduce to medium heat and cook 6 minutes (until squash is lightly browned). Stir occasionally. Return chicken to pan.
Spoon tomato mixture over chicken. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 15 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley.