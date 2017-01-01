Lemon Tartlets With Pineapple and Kiwi

Yield
12 servings (serving size: 2 tartlets)
Frances Largeman
March 2016

This recipe makes more tarts than you need, but your guests will be happy to take home the leftovers. Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes.

Ingredients

  • Lemon curd filling:
  • 6 tablespoons fat-free sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon zest (about 1 lemon)
  • 24 mini pastry shells such as Clearbrook Farms Mini Sweet Tart Shells
  • 1 sliced peeled kiwifruit
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped pineapple

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 124
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 50mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 32mg
  • Calcium per serving 32mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, combine condensed milk, egg yolks, lemon juice, and lemon zest with a whisk until blended.

Step 3

Place shells on baking sheets. Fill a zip-top plastic bag with lemon mix-ture. Snip off one of the bottom corners and fill pastry shells to 3/4 full. Bake 7 minutes or until filling is set.

Step 4

Remove from oven and let cool.

Step 5

Top tartlets evenly with the kiwi and pineapple.

Step 6

Loosely cover with plastic wrap (or place in an airtight container), and refrigerate until served. Best served within 4 hours of preparing.

