- Calories per serving 244
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 11g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 72mg
- Calcium per serving 97mg
Mixed Greens With Roasted Figs and Pistachios
Roasting the fresh figs intensifies the flavor and makes them tender but you can use dried figs in a pinch. Top mixed greens with a sprinkle of roasted pistachios.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Toss figs with olive oil and place on a baking sheet.
Step 3
Roast until figs are tender, about 10 minutes. Cool. Cut the figs in half lengthwise.
Step 4
In a small bowl, whisk the extra-virgin olive oil, vinegar, shallot, salt, and pepper together. Set aside.
Step 5
In a large bowl, combine salad greens, figs, pistachios, and dressing.