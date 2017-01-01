Smoky Chicken Fingers With Honey-Mustard Dip

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 4 ounces chicken, 1 tablespoon dip)
Robin Vitetta Miller
March 2016

Prepare these garlic-spiked nuggets and the dip up to 24 hours in advance, and refrigerate until ready to bake. Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • Smoky Chicken Fingers:
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 cup fat-free milk
  • 1 teaspoon barbecue smoked seasoning (such as Hickory Liquid Smoke)
  • 1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats
  • 2 teaspoons garlic and herb seasoning
  • 2 pounds skinless boneless chicken breasts, cut into 2-inch strips
  • Honey-Mustard Dip:
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 190
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 291mg
  • Calcium per serving 35mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400º. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

Step 2

In a shallow dish, combine the flour, salt, and pepper. Mix with a fork to combine. In a separate shallow dish, combine milk and liquid smoke. In a third shallow dish, combine breadcrumbs, oats, and garlic seasoning.

Step 3

Dip chicken into flour, and turn to coat both sides; shake off any excess flour. Transfer chicken to milk mixture and turn to coat. Transfer to the breadcrumb-oat mixture, and turn chicken to coat. Place chicken on prepared baking sheet, and spray tops of strips with cooking spray.

Step 4

Bake 25 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and crust is browned.

Step 5

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together mustard and honey.

