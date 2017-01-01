Smoky Chicken Fingers With Honey-Mustard Dip

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400º. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

Step 2 In a shallow dish, combine the flour, salt, and pepper. Mix with a fork to combine. In a separate shallow dish, combine milk and liquid smoke. In a third shallow dish, combine breadcrumbs, oats, and garlic seasoning.

Step 3 Dip chicken into flour, and turn to coat both sides; shake off any excess flour. Transfer chicken to milk mixture and turn to coat. Transfer to the breadcrumb-oat mixture, and turn chicken to coat. Place chicken on prepared baking sheet, and spray tops of strips with cooking spray.

Step 4 Bake 25 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and crust is browned.