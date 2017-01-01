Black Bean Dip

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 4 tablespoons dip)
Robin Vitetta Miller
March 2016

This can be made a day ahead and refrigerated until ready to serve. Prep: 8 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup bottled salsa
  • 1/2 cup fat-free sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 130
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 377mg
  • Calcium per serving 94mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a food processor, combine beans, salsa, sour cream, and cumin. Process until smooth.

Step 2

Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl, and fold in cilantro. Serve dip with crudités such as celery, carrots, and sliced red bell peppers; pita wedges; and fruit.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up