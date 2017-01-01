Potato-Leek Chowder

Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 2/3 cups chowder and about 2 tablespoons bacon)
Julie Blum, Mollusk, VA
March 2016

"After a week of especially cold weather, I craved some thick and hearty soup but was short on time. Adding cauliflower is a great way to lightly thicken the soup. For extra zip, add a little shredded sharp cheddar cheese before serving." -Julie Blum, Mollusk, VA

Choose sweet potatoes, which are a great source of beta-carotene, disease-fighting antioxidants and vitamin A. They're also full of fiber, which will keep you feeling full longer than white potatoes. Adding cauliflower is a great way to lightly thicken the soup without adding fattening cream.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 cups finely chopped leek (about 4 leeks)
  • 5 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 cups (2-inch) cubed peeled Yukon gold or red potato
  • 3 cups (2-inch) chopped cauliflower florets
  • 1 cup fat-free milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 (14 3/4-ounce) can cream-style corn
  • 3 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled (drained)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 227
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
  • Fat per serving 7.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 9.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39g
  • Fiber per serving 5.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 2.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 629mg
  • Calcium per serving 90mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add leek; cook 15 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently (do not brown). Set aside.

Step 2

Combine broth, potato, and cauliflower in pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 25 minutes or until potato is tender. Cool 10 minutes; stir in milk. Place one-third of potato mixture in a blender; process until smooth. Pour pureed potato mixture into a large bowl. Repeat procedure twice with remaining potato mixture.

Step 3

Return pureed potato mixture to pan; stir in leek, pepper, salt, and corn. Cook over medium-high heat 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring frequently. Sprinkle with crumbled bacon just before serving.

