Potato-Leek Chowder

"After a week of especially cold weather, I craved some thick and hearty soup but was short on time. Adding cauliflower is a great way to lightly thicken the soup. For extra zip, add a little shredded sharp cheddar cheese before serving." -Julie Blum, Mollusk, VA

Choose sweet potatoes, which are a great source of beta-carotene, disease-fighting antioxidants and vitamin A. They're also full of fiber, which will keep you feeling full longer than white potatoes. Adding cauliflower is a great way to lightly thicken the soup without adding fattening cream.