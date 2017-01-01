- Calories per serving 69
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 2.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 1.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12.7g
- Fiber per serving 2.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1.1mg
- Sodium per serving 334mg
- Calcium per serving 34mg
Summer Day Soup
Photo: Jan Smith
"With a whole-grain bread, this soup makes a quick, comforting lunch." -Natasha Leigh Yates, Red Wing, MN
This vegetable-based soup is high in disease-fighting antioxidants. Because it's so low in carbohydrates, it's also diabetic-friendly.
How to Make It
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Place 4 cups vegetable mixture in a blender or food processor, and process until smooth. Return pureed vegetable mixture to bowl, stirring to combine. Cover and chill.