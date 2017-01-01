Summer Day Soup

Photo: Jan Smith
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Natasha Leigh Yates
March 2016

"With a whole-grain bread, this soup makes a quick, comforting lunch." -Natasha Leigh Yates, Red Wing, MN

This vegetable-based soup is high in disease-fighting antioxidants. Because it's so low in carbohydrates, it's also diabetic-friendly.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups vegetable juice, chilled
  • 2 cups chopped tomato
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped sweet onion
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped seeded peeled cucumber
  • 1 cup chopped bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons tarragon vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon extravirgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 69
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
  • Fat per serving 2.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 1.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12.7g
  • Fiber per serving 2.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 334mg
  • Calcium per serving 34mg

How to Make It

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Place 4 cups vegetable mixture in a blender or food processor, and process until smooth. Return pureed vegetable mixture to bowl, stirring to combine. Cover and chill.

