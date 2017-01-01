Banana Corn Muffins

Randy Mayor
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 muffin)
Tara Bennett
March 2016

"The moist, sweet corn muffins go with almost anything and are a great way to use a ripe banana." -Tara Bennett, Arlington, VA

Try this recipe with fat-free milk, which has 5 grams less fat than reduced. Also check out our raspberry corn muffin recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup mashed ripe banana (about 1 medium)
  • 1/2 cup 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1 (8 1/2-ounce) package corn muffin mix (such as Jiffy)
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 199
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 5.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 3.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34.2g
  • Fiber per serving 3.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 1.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 457mg
  • Calcium per serving 49mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Combine banana, milk, and mix in a medium bowl; stir just until moist. Spoon batter evenly into 6 muffin cups coated with cooking spray (batter will be slightly thin). Bake at 350° for 22 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up