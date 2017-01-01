- Calories per serving 199
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 5.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 3.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34.2g
- Fiber per serving 3.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 1.1mg
- Sodium per serving 457mg
- Calcium per serving 49mg
Banana Corn Muffins
Randy Mayor
"The moist, sweet corn muffins go with almost anything and are a great way to use a ripe banana." -Tara Bennett, Arlington, VA
Try this recipe with fat-free milk, which has 5 grams less fat than reduced. Also check out our raspberry corn muffin recipe.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Combine banana, milk, and mix in a medium bowl; stir just until moist. Spoon batter evenly into 6 muffin cups coated with cooking spray (batter will be slightly thin). Bake at 350° for 22 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes.