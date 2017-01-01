- Calories per serving 15
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 12%
- Fat per serving 0.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 0.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3.3g
- Fiber per serving 0.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.2mg
- Sodium per serving 83mg
- Calcium per serving 7mg
Bean and Corn Salsa
Photo: Jan Smith
"I came up with this recipe when my crop of tomatoes was much more plentiful than I expected. It's delicious, healthful, and perfect for chips, baked potatoes, and grilled chicken." -Sherri Matheson, Wadsworth, OH
This salsa is low in everything: calorie, cholesterol, sodium, carbohydrate and fat, but not in flavor. It boasts corn, which is a whole grain and tomatoes, which are rich in antioxidants. Serve with whole grain chips for a tasty, guilt-free summer treat.
How to Make It
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl; cover and chill at least 2 hours.