Zucchini Oven Chips

Randy Mayor
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Linda Oldenburg
March 2016

Breaded, oven-fried zucchini chips taste like they’re fried, yet they are baked and amazingly crispy. These chips make a healthy substitute for French fries or potato chips.

Not all chips have to be unhealthy and fat-laden. Zucchinis are more nutritious than potatoes, which are usually used for chips. Baking the zucchini cuts back on fat that is needed for frying.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons fat-free milk
  • 2 1/2 cups (1/4-inch-thick) slices zucchini (about 2 small)
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 61
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 1.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 3.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7.6g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 0.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 231mg
  • Calcium per serving 87mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Combine first 5 ingredients in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Place milk in a shallow bowl. Dip zucchini slices in milk, and dredge in breadcrumb mixture. Place coated slices on an ovenproof wire rack coated with cooking spray; place rack on a baking sheet. Bake at 425° for 30 minutes or until browned and crisp. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up