Cinnamon Grilled Plums With Pineapple-Rum Sauce

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1/2 plum and 1/2 cup ice cream)
Health.com
March 2016

For a healthy and impressive summer dessert, grill fresh plums on cinnamon sticks, baste with a pineapple-rum sauce, and serve with low-fat ice cream.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup canned or fresh pineapple juice
  • 1/4 cup dark rum
  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 4 large ripe plums, quartered and pitted
  • 8 (3-inch) cinnamon sticks
  • 8 (1-inch-wide) lemon rind strips
  • 2 pints vanilla low-fat ice cream or frozen yogurt
  • 4 teaspoons grated lemon rind
  • 8 large chilled martini or wine glasses

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 219
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 49mg
  • Calcium per serving 113mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place pineapple juice in a heavy saucepan over high heat; bring to a boil, and cook until reduced by half (3-5 minutes).

Step 2

Remove pan from heat and add rum. Return to heat, add sugar, butter, and cinnamon to juice mixture; boil 3-5 minutes or until thick, stirring well with a whisk. Remove from heat, and set aside.

Step 3

Using a metal skewer, make a starter hole in the center of each plum quarter (from skin side to pit side). Skewer 2 plum quarters on each cinnamon stick, facing the same way, placing a strip of lemon rind between each plum quarter. (The recipe can be prepared several hours in advance up to this point.)

Step 4

Set up your grill for direct grilling, and preheat grill to high. Clean and oil grate.

Step 5

Arrange the plum kebabs on grate, and grill 3-5 minutes per side or until sizzling and golden, basting lightly with pineapple-rum sauce.

Step 6

When the kebabs are nearly done, scoop the ice cream or frozen yogurt into glasses. Top each portion with a plum kebab; drizzle with remaining sauce, and garnish with grated lemon rind. Serve immediately.

