Cinnamon Grilled Plums With Pineapple-Rum Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Place pineapple juice in a heavy saucepan over high heat; bring to a boil, and cook until reduced by half (3-5 minutes).

Step 2 Remove pan from heat and add rum. Return to heat, add sugar, butter, and cinnamon to juice mixture; boil 3-5 minutes or until thick, stirring well with a whisk. Remove from heat, and set aside.

Step 3 Using a metal skewer, make a starter hole in the center of each plum quarter (from skin side to pit side). Skewer 2 plum quarters on each cinnamon stick, facing the same way, placing a strip of lemon rind between each plum quarter. (The recipe can be prepared several hours in advance up to this point.)

Step 4 Set up your grill for direct grilling, and preheat grill to high. Clean and oil grate.

Step 5 Arrange the plum kebabs on grate, and grill 3-5 minutes per side or until sizzling and golden, basting lightly with pineapple-rum sauce.