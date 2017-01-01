Grilled Zucchini

How to Make It

Step 1 Arrange zucchini on a baking sheet; drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil, turning zucchini several times to coat both sides with oil. Sprinkle on both sides with garlic, oregano, mint, salt, and red and black peppers.

Step 2 Set up your grill for direct grilling, and preheat to high. If you'll be using a vegetable grate, preheat it as well.