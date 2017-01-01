Grilled Zucchini

Photo: Ray Kachatorian
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes. If you can't find yellow zucchini at the grocery store, you can order it from a specialty-produce purveyor (like Frieda's, www.friedas.com) or use yellow squash.

Ingredients

  • 2 medium (about 12 ounces) green zucchini, ends trimmed and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
  • 2 medium (about 12 ounces) yellow zucchini, ends trimmed and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried mint flakes
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 lemons, cut into wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 88
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 107mg
  • Calcium per serving 30mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Arrange zucchini on a baking sheet; drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil, turning zucchini several times to coat both sides with oil. Sprinkle on both sides with garlic, oregano, mint, salt, and red and black peppers.

Step 2

Set up your grill for direct grilling, and preheat to high. If you'll be using a vegetable grate, preheat it as well.

Step 3

Arrange zucchini on grill or grate, and cook 3-4 minutes per side or until browned. Transfer to a platter, and arrange in an attractive pattern. Drizzle 1 tablespoon oil over zucchini; garnish with lemon wedges. Serve hot or at room temperature.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up