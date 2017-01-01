Minty Snap Peas

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 2 minutes. I like to steam or blanch snap peas briefly (to remove the raw flavor) and then toss them in fresh herbs, rice vinegar, and soy sauce. They're so simple yet so good, and an excellent accompaniment to cooked seafood or meat.

Snap peas are a tasty, nutritious snack, rich in fiber. With this recipe, they become a healthy side dish, low in fat and cholesterol.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds whole sugar snap or snow peas, ends snapped and veiny strings removed
  • 5 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 4 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sake (rice wine)
  • 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 78
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 316mg
  • Calcium per serving 53mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook peas in boiling water 2 minutes or until crisp-tender; drain in colander and rinse in cold water. Drain again, blotting dry on paper towels.

Step 2

Combine soy sauce and next 5 ingredients (through mint) in a bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add peas, and toss lightly to coat, tasting and adjusting seasoning if necessary. Serve as a side dish for grilled seafood, meat, or poultry.

