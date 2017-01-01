Crab Cakes With Fresh-Corn Salsa

March 2016

These low-fat crab cakes are made with whole wheat breadcrumbs, egg whites, and fat-free mayonnaise and topped with an easy salsa of fresh corn and cherry tomatoes.

Like other shellfish, crab meat is high in vitamin B12, protein and iron. But it's also high in cholesterol and sodium, so it should be eaten in moderation, especially those who have hypertension.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • Crab cakes:
  • 1 pound shredded lump crabmeat, drained and shell pieces removed
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh whole-grain breadcrumbs, divided
  • 1/4 cup fat-free mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives, divided
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons canola oil
  • Corn salsa:
  • 3 ears corn
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-fat balsamic vinaigrette or Italian salad dressing (such as Newman's Own Lighten Up!)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 274
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 90mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 707mg
  • Calcium per serving 128mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make crab cakes, combine crabmeat, 1 cup breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons chives, juice, egg whites, salt, and red and black peppers. Mix well and shape to form 8 (1/2-inch-thick) patties. (Patties may be covered with plastic and refrigerated up to 4 hours before cooking.)

Step 2

To make corn salsa, cut corn kernels from cobs; transfer the kernels and any milky juices to a small bowl. Add tomatoes, 1 tablespoon chives, and dressing; mix well.

Step 3

Heat oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Dip crab cakes lightly in 1/2 cup breadcrumbs. Add crab cakes to hot skillet; cook 5 minutes per side or until golden. Transfer to plates; top with corn salsa.

