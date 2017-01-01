- Calories per serving 195
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 221mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 438mg
- Calcium per serving 185mg
Spinach-Ricotta Omelet
Try this healthy spinach-ricotta omelet for breakfast or brunch. You can feel good because not only does it taste great but it is nutritious as well.
How to Make It
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shallot; cook until soft, stirring well. Add spinach; sauté until wilted (2 minutes), stirring well. Transfer to bowl; stir in ricotta and 3 tablespoons salsa.
Heat 2 teaspoons oil in skillet over medium heat. Combine eggs, egg whites, and water in a bowl. Whisk until well-blended. Add salt and pepper; whisk 5 seconds.
Pour egg mixture into skillet; cook 10 seconds or until edges are set. Pull in cooked edges using a spatula; tip pan and rotate until there is just a little uncooked egg in the middle (about 5 minutes).
Add spinach mixture evenly to top of omelet; sprinkle with cheese. Cook 20 seconds; remove from heat. Run spatula around omelet edges. Fold omelet in half, and let slide onto serving platter. Serve immediately with additional salsa, if desired.