Spinach-Ricotta Omelet

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
3 servings (serving size: 1/3 cup)
Susie Lilly Ott
March 2016

Try this healthy spinach-ricotta omelet for breakfast or brunch. You can feel good because not only does it taste great but it is nutritious as well.

Ingredients

  • 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 (1/4 cup) medium shallot, minced
  • 1 (6-ounce) package fresh baby spinach
  • 1/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 3 tablespoons bottled salsa
  • 3 large eggs
  • 3 large egg whites
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • Additional salsa (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 195
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 221mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 438mg
  • Calcium per serving 185mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shallot; cook until soft, stirring well. Add spinach; sauté until wilted (2 minutes), stirring well. Transfer to bowl; stir in ricotta and 3 tablespoons salsa.

Step 2

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in skillet over medium heat. Combine eggs, egg whites, and water in a bowl. Whisk until well-blended. Add salt and pepper; whisk 5 seconds.

Step 3

Pour egg mixture into skillet; cook 10 seconds or until edges are set. Pull in cooked edges using a spatula; tip pan and rotate until there is just a little uncooked egg in the middle (about 5 minutes).

Step 4

Add spinach mixture evenly to top of omelet; sprinkle with cheese. Cook 20 seconds; remove from heat. Run spatula around omelet edges. Fold omelet in half, and let slide onto serving platter. Serve immediately with additional salsa, if desired.

