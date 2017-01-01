Chicken Quesadillas With Roasted Corn Salsa

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn; cook 5 minutes, stirring until lightly charred. Remove from heat; wipe skillet clean.

Step 2 Combine corn, salsa, cilantro, and 2 tablespoons lime juice in bowl.

Step 3 Place chicken in medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon lime juice, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper; stir well and set aside.

Step 4 Heat 2 teaspoons oil in skillet over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 5 minutes or until it is heated through, stirring occasionally. Add garlic during last 30 seconds of cooking. Transfer chicken to a plate; wipe skillet clean.

Step 5 Wrap tortillas in a paper towel; microwave on HIGH about 15 seconds or until warm. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons cheese over half of each tortilla; top each with chicken and 2 tablespoons salsa. Fold tortillas in half; brush tops with remaining oil; sprinkle with salt, if desired.

Step 6 Heat skillet over medium-low heat. Add 2 quesadillas, oiled sides down, pressing to flatten. Cook 1 minute or until lightly browned. Flip; cook 45 seconds and transfer to a cutting board. Repeat procedure with remaining quesadillas.