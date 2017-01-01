Salmon Salad With Vinaigrette

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 salmon fillet and 1 cup greens)
Lia Mack Huber
March 2016

This salad is full of protein from the salmon and hard-boiled eggs. To cut back on cholesterol, avoid the eggs, and you'll still get lots of protein. Protein is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which studies show play an important role in brain health.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound green beans, trimmed
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallots
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 4 (3-ounce) salmon fillets
  • 4 cups mixed salad greens
  • 1/4 cup vertically sliced Vidalia or other sweet onion
  • 2 hard-cooked large eggs, sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 271
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 160mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 355mg
  • Calcium per serving 110mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill to medium-high.

Step 2

Place beans in large pan of boiling water; cook 2 minutes. Drain and plunge beans into ice water; drain.

Step 3

Combine vinegar, mustard, oil, shallots, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in small bowl, stirring well with whisk; set aside.

Step 4

Using a mister, spray both sides of each fillet with olive oil; sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 tea-spoon pepper. Place fish, skin side up, on grill rack; cook 8 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with fork, turning after 4 minutes.

Step 5

Arrange 1 cup greens in each of 4 bowls; top with onion, egg slices, and beans. Top with salmon; drizzle with dressing.

