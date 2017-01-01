- Calories per serving 271
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 160mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 355mg
- Calcium per serving 110mg
Salmon Salad With Vinaigrette
This salad is full of protein from the salmon and hard-boiled eggs. To cut back on cholesterol, avoid the eggs, and you'll still get lots of protein. Protein is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which studies show play an important role in brain health.
How to Make It
Preheat grill to medium-high.
Place beans in large pan of boiling water; cook 2 minutes. Drain and plunge beans into ice water; drain.
Combine vinegar, mustard, oil, shallots, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in small bowl, stirring well with whisk; set aside.
Using a mister, spray both sides of each fillet with olive oil; sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 tea-spoon pepper. Place fish, skin side up, on grill rack; cook 8 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with fork, turning after 4 minutes.
Arrange 1 cup greens in each of 4 bowls; top with onion, egg slices, and beans. Top with salmon; drizzle with dressing.