This Summer Chicken Stir-Fry recipe is a quick and easy, not to mention healthy, weeknight dinner that your family will love. Ready in under 25 minutes, this go-to summer chicken dish is colorful and packed with flavor. Pair with a simple green salad for the ultimate meal.

Stir-fry is a healthy, tasty way to incorporate a wide variety of vegetables into a meal. You can use tofu instead of chicken for another source of protein and a vegetarian option. Serve atop whole grain rice for a fiber boost.