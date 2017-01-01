Summer Chicken Stir-Fry

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

This Summer Chicken Stir-Fry recipe is a quick and easy, not to mention healthy, weeknight dinner that your family will love. Ready in under 25 minutes, this go-to summer chicken dish is colorful and packed with flavor. Pair with a simple green salad for the ultimate meal.

Stir-fry is a healthy, tasty way to incorporate a wide variety of vegetables into a meal. You can use tofu instead of chicken for another source of protein and a vegetarian option. Serve atop whole grain rice for a fiber boost.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons reduced-fat vinaigrette or Italian salad dressing
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper flakes
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into short, thin strips
  • 2 teaspoons dark sesame oil
  • 2 cups (6 ounces) snow pea pods, cut diagonally in half
  • 1 red or yellow bell pepper, cut into short, thin strips (about 1 cup)
  • 4 (1-inch) diagonally cut green onions (about 1/2 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 187
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 365mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine dressing, soy sauce, and pepper flakes in a medium bowl; add chicken, tossing to coat.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add snow peas and bell pepper; stir-fry 2 minutes. Add chicken mixture; stir-fry 3 minutes. Add onions; stir-fry 1 minute or until chicken is thoroughly heated and vegetables are crisp-tender. Top with cilantro.

