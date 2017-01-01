Spelt: Crunchy Chicken Stir-Fry

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour 7 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Try this new twist on chicken stir-fry. Adding spelt gives this dish a nice crunch!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked spelt
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced carrot
  • 1/2 cup red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch strips
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into pieces
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup (1-inch) sliced green onions

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 313
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 45mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 458mg
  • Calcium per serving 41mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place spelt in a medium saucepan; cover with water to 2 inches above grain. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and cook, uncovered, 1 hour or until tender. Drain and set aside.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add carrot, red pepper, and chicken; cook 5 minutes. Stir in spelt, sesame oil, and pepper; cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in soy sauce and green onions.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up