- Calories per serving 313
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 45mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 458mg
- Calcium per serving 41mg
Spelt: Crunchy Chicken Stir-Fry
Try this new twist on chicken stir-fry. Adding spelt gives this dish a nice crunch!
How to Make It
Step 1
Place spelt in a medium saucepan; cover with water to 2 inches above grain. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and cook, uncovered, 1 hour or until tender. Drain and set aside.
Step 2
Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add carrot, red pepper, and chicken; cook 5 minutes. Stir in spelt, sesame oil, and pepper; cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in soy sauce and green onions.