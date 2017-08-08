- Calories per serving 387
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52g
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 97mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 653mg
- Calcium per serving 200mg
Shrimp and Zucchini Barley Risotto
This easy and healthy meal combines shrimp and Zucchini Barley Risotto.
Shrimp is low in saturated fat and low in calories. Additionally, they are high in vitamin B12 and vitamin D, which is inadequate in most Americans' diets. Barley is high in fiber, making this dish nutrient-rich and heart-healthy.
How to Make It
Bring broth to a simmer in a medium saucepan; keep warm.
Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add zucchini and onion; sauté 5 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Add barley; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.
Stir in 1 cup broth; cook 5 minutes or until liquid is nearly absorbed, stirring frequently. Stir in 1/2 cup broth and salt. Add remaining broth, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring frequently until each portion of broth is absorbed before adding the next (about 25 minutes). Add shrimp; cook 4 minutes. Stir in cheese, butter, and pepper.