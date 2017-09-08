It’s not always easy to make time for a healthy breakfast. With the snooze button calling, it’s hard to squeeze in time to cook for yourself in the morning. When you’re short on time, it’s far more convenient to grab something packaged and, let’s face it, unhealthy. The key is to prep your breakfast foods before breakfast time and make them something easy enough to take with you on the go.

One tasty option? These delicious quinoa ginger-pecan muffins. You might not typically consider a muffin to be a healthy breakfast, but the recipe in this video calls for ingredients that are good for you in so many ways.

For starters, there’s the quinoa base. Quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it has all nine essential amino acids, like animal proteins. That means you don’t need to cook meat or eggs in the morning to get the protein you need to fill you up and energize your day. Quinoa is also a great source of fiber.

These muffins also have ginger in them. Ginger has immune-boosting properties and adds major flavor, so you don’t need extra sugar in this recipe to make the muffins taste great. Pecans add crunch and more protein and healthy fat–they’ll also make these muffins even more filling and satisfying.

Each muffin is only 118 calories, and there’s no easier breakfast fix than grabbing a muffin, even if you have to run out the door. You’ll save money and calories by skipping the pastry shop–store-bought muffins can pack as much as 600 calories.

With these quinoa muffins–which also make an excellent high-protein snack–you’ll feel full and satisfied, without the bloat of a typical pastry. Whip up a batch ahead of time so you can have them ready and waiting for your next busy morning. You’ll thank yourself when there’s a nutritious option ready as you bolt out the door.