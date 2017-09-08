- Calories per serving 118
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 176mg
- Calcium per serving 44mg
Quinoa: Ginger-Pecan Muffins
It’s not always easy to make time for a healthy breakfast. With the snooze button calling, it’s hard to squeeze in time to cook for yourself in the morning. When you’re short on time, it’s far more convenient to grab something packaged and, let’s face it, unhealthy. The key is to prep your breakfast foods before breakfast time and make them something easy enough to take with you on the go.
One tasty option? These delicious quinoa ginger-pecan muffins. You might not typically consider a muffin to be a healthy breakfast, but the recipe in this video calls for ingredients that are good for you in so many ways.
For starters, there’s the quinoa base. Quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it has all nine essential amino acids, like animal proteins. That means you don’t need to cook meat or eggs in the morning to get the protein you need to fill you up and energize your day. Quinoa is also a great source of fiber.
These muffins also have ginger in them. Ginger has immune-boosting properties and adds major flavor, so you don’t need extra sugar in this recipe to make the muffins taste great. Pecans add crunch and more protein and healthy fat–they’ll also make these muffins even more filling and satisfying.
Each muffin is only 118 calories, and there’s no easier breakfast fix than grabbing a muffin, even if you have to run out the door. You’ll save money and calories by skipping the pastry shop–store-bought muffins can pack as much as 600 calories.
With these quinoa muffins–which also make an excellent high-protein snack–you’ll feel full and satisfied, without the bloat of a typical pastry. Whip up a batch ahead of time so you can have them ready and waiting for your next busy morning. You’ll thank yourself when there’s a nutritious option ready as you bolt out the door.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°.
Rinse quinoa (to remove any bitterness). Combine 1 cup water and quinoa in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat; fluff with a fork, and set aside.
Combine Bisquick and next 4 ingredients (through salt) in a bowl; make a well in center of mixture. Combine milk, molasses, and egg in a separate bowl, stirring well. Add milk mixture, quinoa, and apricots to dry ingredients; stir just until moist.
Spoon batter into two 12-cup muffin pans coated with cooking spray (leave two cups empty in each pan), filling cups half full. Bake at 400° for 12 minutes. Remove from pans immediately; cool.