- Calories per serving 318
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 9.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 14.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46g
- Fiber per serving 11.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 4.7mg
- Sodium per serving 924mg
- Calcium per serving 140mg
Veggie Tostadas With Salad Greens
Photo: Jan Smith
"My husband loves this dinner's Mexican flavors." -Barbara Mehlman, Los Angeles
Get the Mexican tostada flavors without the grease and cholesterol. This healthy tostada is filled with heart-healthy unsaturated fats and fiber, which aids in digestion. It's great for any meal.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat broiler.
Step 2
Place a tortilla on a baking sheet, and broil for 1 minute on each side or until lightly browned. Repeat procedure with remaining tortilla.
Step 3
Combine beans and enchilada sauce in a small saucepan; cook over medium heat until hot. Spread half of bean mixture over each tortilla; top evenly with remaining ingredients.