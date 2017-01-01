"I made this so my three-year-old would eat more veggies." -Tricia Taylor, Louisville, KY

Turkey pepperoni adds protein to the veggie-and-pasta heavy dish. Choose from Greek or Italian dressing when topping this hearty bowl.

Pasta salad is an easy way to get your fill of vegetables. The dressing masks the flavor of some less-desireable vegetables for picky eaters. Turkey pepperoni is a healthier option to traditional pepperoni because it cuts out a lot of saturated fat.