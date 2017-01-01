- Calories per serving 248
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
- Fat per serving 8.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 14.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29.2g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 31mg
- Iron per serving 2.5mg
- Sodium per serving 725mg
- Calcium per serving 121mg
Pasta Salad
Photo: Jan Smith
"I made this so my three-year-old would eat more veggies." -Tricia Taylor, Louisville, KY
Turkey pepperoni adds protein to the veggie-and-pasta heavy dish. Choose from Greek or Italian dressing when topping this hearty bowl.
Pasta salad is an easy way to get your fill of vegetables. The dressing masks the flavor of some less-desireable vegetables for picky eaters. Turkey pepperoni is a healthier option to traditional pepperoni because it cuts out a lot of saturated fat.
How to Make It
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat; drain. Place pasta and remaining ingredients in a large bowl; toss well to combine.