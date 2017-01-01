- Calories per serving 331
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 11.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 32.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25.2g
- Fiber per serving 4.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 80mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 688mg
- Calcium per serving 256mg
Spicy Chicken with Poblano Peppers and Cheese
This healthy Mexican-style chicken casserole features chopped cooked chicken, poblano chiles, zucchini, corn, bottled salsa, and crushed tortilla chips and is a great choice for weeknight dinners.
This recipe calls for a medley of various vegetables, each boasting their own nutritional value. Eat up and get your fill of vitamin C, fiber, and whole grains.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler.
Place poblano chile halves, skin sides up, on a foil-lined baking sheet, and flatten with hand. Broil 8 minutes or until blackened. Place peppers in a zip-top plastic bag; seal. Let stand 15 minutes. Peel and discard skins.
Reduce oven temperature to 375°.
Combine chicken and next 11 ingredients (through garlic) in a large bowl; stir in salsa, stirring until well combined.
Place poblano peppers, cut sides up, in an 11 x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray; top evenly with 1/4 cup chips. Spoon the chicken mixture evenly over chips; sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup chips. Lightly coat chips with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 20 minutes or until cheese melts and casserole is heated through.