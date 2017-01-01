Spicy Chicken with Poblano Peppers and Cheese

Randy Mayor
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 chile halves)
Jean Hardin
March 2016

This healthy Mexican-style chicken casserole features chopped cooked chicken, poblano chiles, zucchini, corn, bottled salsa, and crushed tortilla chips and is a great choice for weeknight dinners.

This recipe calls for a medley of various vegetables, each boasting their own nutritional value. Eat up and get your fill of vitamin C, fiber, and whole grains.

Ingredients

  • 4 poblano chiles, halved and seeded
  • 2 cups chopped cooked chicken breast
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup fresh corn kernels (about 2 ears)
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped zucchini
  • 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon bottled minced garlic
  • 1/4 cup bottled salsa
  • Cooking spray
  • 3/4 cup crushed baked tortilla chips, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 331
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 11.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 32.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25.2g
  • Fiber per serving 4.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 80mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 688mg
  • Calcium per serving 256mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Place poblano chile halves, skin sides up, on a foil-lined baking sheet, and flatten with hand. Broil 8 minutes or until blackened. Place peppers in a zip-top plastic bag; seal. Let stand 15 minutes. Peel and discard skins.

Step 3

Reduce oven temperature to 375°.

Step 4

Combine chicken and next 11 ingredients (through garlic) in a large bowl; stir in salsa, stirring until well combined.

Step 5

Place poblano peppers, cut sides up, in an 11 x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray; top evenly with 1/4 cup chips. Spoon the chicken mixture evenly over chips; sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup chips. Lightly coat chips with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 20 minutes or until cheese melts and casserole is heated through.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up