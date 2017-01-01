- Calories per serving 79
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 55%
- Fat per serving 4.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 3.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 1.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 0.8mg
- Sodium per serving 257mg
- Calcium per serving 83mg
Cheese and Olive-Stuffed Tomatoes
Photo: Jan Smith
This tomato recipe wins extra points for presentation. "This is a wonderful side dish for steak or warm tuna salad, and it's great heated in the microwave for a quick lunch." -Tamara Dial Gray, Cape Coral, FL
Cut out the saturated fat by using fat-free feta cheese. This dish works as a small lunch or a side.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat broiler.
Step 2
Cut tops off tomatoes; discard. Carefully scoop out tomato pulp, leaving shells intact; finely chop pulp. Combine pulp with remaining ingredients. Place tomato shells in an 8-inch square baking dish. Divide pulp mixture evenly among tomato shells. Broil 2 minutes or until tomatoes just begin to blister and topping is browned.