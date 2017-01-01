Cheese and Olive-Stuffed Tomatoes

Photo: Jan Smith
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 tomato)
Tamara Dial Gray
March 2016

This tomato recipe wins extra points for presentation. "This is a wonderful side dish for steak or warm tuna salad, and it's great heated in the microwave for a quick lunch." -Tamara Dial Gray, Cape Coral, FL

Cut out the saturated fat by using fat-free feta cheese. This dish works as a small lunch or a side.

Ingredients

  • 4 medium ripe tomatoes (about 2 1/4 pounds)
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) feta cheese, crumbled
  • 1/4 cup chopped pitted kalamata olives
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 79
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 55%
  • Fat per serving 4.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 3.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 1.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 0.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 257mg
  • Calcium per serving 83mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Cut tops off tomatoes; discard. Carefully scoop out tomato pulp, leaving shells intact; finely chop pulp. Combine pulp with remaining ingredients. Place tomato shells in an 8-inch square baking dish. Divide pulp mixture evenly among tomato shells. Broil 2 minutes or until tomatoes just begin to blister and topping is browned.

